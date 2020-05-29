In the time of the pandemic, where the world has come to halt due to the deadly spread of coronavirus, people are coming forward to help the needy. The pandemic has had a severe effect on the lives of migrants as they are stranded in the big cities and pleading the authorities to send them home.

While some measures have been taken by the government to send these migrants to home and provide them with basic amenities, many Bollywood actors have also come forward to help.

Actor Sonu Sood has emerged as the Messiah of the migrant workers by sending them to their home, providing them shelters and feeding the underprivileged. The whole country has been praising the Dabbang actor for his kindness and good deed. He has not only fed over 45,000 migrants on the streets but has arranged for buses for thousands of migrant workers. Now joining the bandwagon, Veere Di Wedding fame Swara Bhaskar has also come forward to help the migrant labourers who are trying to go back to their hometown.

'I feel ashamed of sitting at home': Swara Bhaskar

The actress who has helped thousands of workers to go back home from Mumbai said that she felt ashamed that she was enjoying the comfort in the house while the migrants struggling in the time of the pandemic. Speaking to Times Now about the same, she said, "At a time when lakhs of people are out on the streets, facing extreme hardship, I feel ashamed sitting at home. This crisis has exposed the defects in our system."

Swara Bhaskar has also shared the images clicked while contributing 500 pairs of shoes toward migrant relief efforts and wrote, "I'm very grateful to @ActionShoes & #AthleoShoes who've kindly contributed 500 pairs of shoes toward migrant relief efforts. These were distributed by on-ground @karwanemohabbat volunteers. Deep gratitude again to Vishesh Agrawal, SK Sharma & Shaival Sahay #notanad #notsponsored"

In one of her tweets, she mentioned that 583 migrant workers were sent to their native state in a migrant special train. Her tweet read, "आज 583 और नाम भेजे श्रमिक साथियों के ताकि श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन की लिस्ट में उनके भी नाम शामिल हों! कुछ 16 लोग जो बच गए थे उनके लिए भी रेक्वेस्ट की है! हमारे पास आए कुल 1350 श्रमिकों को इस हफ़्ते 23 मई से टिकट मिलने शुरू हो गए हैं! धन्यवाद दिल्ली सरकार @dilipkpandey @AamAadmiParty"

It's delightful to see that Bollywood celebrities have been coming out of their comfort zones and contributing like real-life heroes. Till date, Sonu Sood has been actively working to help stranded migrant workers, even launching a helpline. He also made news recently for giving up rooms in his hotel in Mumbai for health professionals to stay.

Sonu Sood helps migrant women workers in Kochi to fly home on a chartered flight

Today, he has arranged a chartered flight for the underprivileged women labourers from Odisha who were stranded at a textile factory in Kerala's Ernakulam district after they resigned their jobs in the hope of returning home amid the lockdown. As per the details, the flight from Cochin International Airport in Ernakulam district took off to Bhubaneshwar in Odisha on Friday morning.

Along with 151 women who worked in KITEX Garments, nine other migrant workers from the state from Bawa Wood Industry were also on the same flight. Sonu's gesture came as surprise to all the workers last night and they were praising the actor for the noble work he has been doing.