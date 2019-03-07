Prince William might be all grown up but when it comes to his grandmother who is Queen Elizabeth, he sure does fall short. In a recently discovered video that dates back to 2016, the incident where Prince William gets scolded by his grandmother has been doing some rounds on the internet. The video was from the Queen's birthday celebrations.

In the video, the royal family had assembled in the iconic gallery of the Buckingham Palace to greet the crowd who had gathered to wish the Queen on her 90th birthday. A part of the rituals and protocols was Trooping the Colour Ceremony where the royal family is required to stand and see as regiments of the British and Commonwealth armies perform in front of them. Everyone was standing except for Prince William.

This is when the Queen decided to snap at her grandson for being ill-mannered and forgetting the protocols that are to be followed, asking him to stand up. The future king was chatting with his own son at that point in time. The video which has been shared multiple times across Twitter was posted by Brandon McGinley.

The Royals getting all agitated is not something new. On the contrary, they are known to lose their temper. Royal commentator and editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward had spoken about the Queen's feisty temper. She further deduced that her temper reveals the "reality of the relationship between her and her husband.

In her royal biography, 'The Queen's Speech: An Intimate Portrait of the Queen in Her Own Words,' Ms Seward had said, "The stories told by those close to the Queen might not reveal a great deal about her, but they do say something about the reality of the relationship between her and her husband; On one occasion, for instance, they were picnicking at Balmoral and for some reason or other Prince Philip was late, and there was a huge row as she let rip at him: 'This is ridiculous. Where on earth have you been? Why were you doing that?'"

And just because of that one instance, it should not be mistaken that Queen enjoys unanimous power over everything. In the documentary 'The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth II,' journalist John Mizzi claimed that though the Queen was "officially the boss", but Philip was the main man who "ran the show" privately.