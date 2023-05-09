Janhvi Kapoor is an absolute fashionista. The diva knows how to walk in confidence and with grace in whatever outfit she wears. However, at a recently held event, Janhvi was seen struggling to manage her long black gown. She was seen kicking the gown with her heels and trying to push it backward.

Netizens share their two cents

This didn't sit well with many on social media who felt she was not giving due respect to the designer. "Why is she doing that? So disrespectful towards the dress and the designer!," opined one user.

"I feel sad for the designer....... No matter how much you are struggling with the outfit you should always respect the clothes you have landed...i know you gave money. But it feels wrong and it is wrong," another one commented.

Many irked

"Who is asking them to wear this type of dress when they aren't comfortable?? Fashion is all about wearing comfortable clothes instead of thinking, that you are comfortable with all clothes ...I feel pity for designer who made this for her," was a comment on the video.

"These starkids don't see their face before wearing such clothes which they can't even handle...just to compare with Hollywood...and why the hell such designers give their dress to such Starkids who disrespect and unable to handle this type of clothes," was another comment.

Social media was flooded with negative and hateful comments against the star kid. On the work front, the Kapoor girl will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, NTR 30 and Dostana 2.