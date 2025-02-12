February isn't just about Valentine's Day—it's also Heart Month, a time to focus on cardiovascular health. With built-in heart monitoring features, sleep tracking, and mindfulness tools, Apple Watch is more than just a fitness tracker—it's a personal health companion on your wrist. Whether it's detecting irregular heart rhythms, encouraging better sleep, or keeping you active, here's how Apple Watch is making heart health easier to manage.

Heart Health Notifications

Heart issues often go unnoticed—until they don't. Apple Watch's Heart Rate app enables real-time notifications for high or low heart rates and irregular rhythms. You get an alert if your heart rate spikes or drops beyond set levels. The irregular rhythm notification feature checks for patterns suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) and notifies you to take action. And if you're experiencing symptoms? The ECG app lets you take an electrocardiogram right from your wrist—anytime, anywhere.

Better Sleep, Better Heart Health

According to the Mayo Clinic, adults should get at least seven hours of sleep per night—but how often do we track it? The Sleep app on Apple Watch not only helps you set sleep schedules but also analyzes sleep stages (REM, Core, and Deep sleep) to provide insights into your sleep quality.

The new Sleep Apnea Notification feature in Apple Watch Series 10 detects breathing disturbances that could indicate undiagnosed sleep apnea—a condition linked to heart disease and other serious health risks.

Move More

Your heart loves movement, and Apple Watch keeps you accountable with its Activity app. Close your rings daily by standing more, moving enough, and exercising regularly. Whether it's gentle reminders to stand up, fitness tracking, or friendly competitions, Apple Watch turns activity into a daily habit—helping you reduce the risks of a sedentary lifestyle.

Mindfulness

Harvard researchers say chronic stress can increase heart disease risk. Enter the Mindfulness app, which encourages daily meditation and reflection sessions to help you slow down and breathe. Once you complete a Breathe or Reflect session, Apple Watch even tracks your heart rate response so you can see how mindfulness impacts your body in real-time.

Easter egg

This Heart Month, Apple Watch users can earn a limited-edition award by closing their Exercise ring on February 14 (Valentine's Day). It's a fun way to celebrate your heart and your health—because self-care is the best gift you can give yourself.