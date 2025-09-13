Pakistani actor Fawad Khan enjoys a massive fan following in India. He has been part of several Bollywood films, namely Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. He was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was released in 2016.

However, due to the ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian films, Fawad could not take up further Bollywood projects.

Since then, Indian fans of Fawad have been waiting with bated breath to see him back in a Bollywood film. And finally, it was their dream come true moment when the teaser of Aabeer Gulaal, starring Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor, dropped online.

Fawad Khan's film Aabeer Gulaal was initially slated for a theatrical release on May 9. But after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the film faced backlash. The government announced a ban on Pakistani actors, and as a result, the film was not allowed to be released in India.

Now, after months of hue and cry, and as relations between India and Pakistan are slowly beginning to ease, Aabeer Gulaal is finally set to hit Indian cinemas on September 26.

For the unversed, the film, directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, has already been released worldwide except in India.

Abir Gulal to release in India on September 26

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama," Aabeer Gulaal has been released today, that is, September 12, across the globe. The team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) has now decided to release the film in India two weeks from now, on September 26. They are confident in the product and believe that the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract audiences everywhere, including India. Moreover, no other film is scheduled for release on September 26, giving Aabeer Gulaal a solo run in the country."

However, netizens are unhappy with the decision of the film in India. After the Pahalgam attack, many are of the view that it was way too soon for the officials to have forget the lives that were lost in Palgham attack, many also said that the country comes first.

Take a look at what netizens have to say!

A user wrote, "If our own bollydawood folks weren't toxic enough, now we have a movie "Aabeer Gulal" starring a Pakistani actor Fawad Khan set to release in India? Why? Who allowed this, Remember the names of these traitors - they couldn't find a single Bharatiya male lead? This must not release in India, let them release it in Pakistan.."

Meanwhile, Vaani Kapoor was last seen in Shamshera, and now she is seen in Aabir Gulal.