On Saturday, a new movie starring Prabhas and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, famous for the film Sita Ramam, was officially announced and launched in Hyderabad with a ceremonial pooja. The movie has not been given any title so far; however, news about it is already out there, especially on the pair-up of Prabhas will lead to a buzz but this time he will be sharing screen space with a newbie dancer-cum social media influencer named Imanvi.

Imanvi was known as Iman Esmail and she is an actress from Pakistan who is half Indian. Imanvi's age is 29 years old and she was born in Delhi. Her mom is from Delhi. Notably, her name has been changed online to Imanvi.

Allegedly, she has a father who is an army officer based in Pakistan; something that people have found strange about her. Some have even gone ahead to claim that if such casting decisions were made for Hindi films could get backlashes of considerable magnitude. Nonetheless, for this Telugu project what matters most is the content of the film and the hype around its release.

professional dancer and influencer who has gained massive popularity over time due to her great dance moves and engaging content. She has worked with famous personalities such as Awez Darbar in viral dance videos that have seen her gain more than 770K followers on Instagram and over 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

It remains unclear whether or not they will retain their working title Fauji, but it appears that this might be another epic war drama set against Subhash Chandra Bose's backdrop. In his next film after Radhe Shyam (2021) where his performance got mixed reviews, Prabhas would reportedly play a soldier in this love story.

Legendary actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada add more excitement to the project since they are also part of it along with some other big names involved in it. Being produced by Mythri Movie makers on a large scale will involve the film being largely shot at Ramoji Film City's specially constructed set.

She captured an image on her phone and posted it on social media with the caption, "The DAWN of an Epic Saga Of War, Justice and Beyond, #PrabhasHanu begins with an auspicious pooja ceremony. Shoot commences soon." This is a significant milestone for Imanvi as she makes her debut in the film world.

The official synopsis describes the movie as historical fiction- an alternate history set in the forties focusing on a warrior emerging from darkness to fight for justice in his motherland. The story will venture into hidden truths, and forgotten injustice by the world of history.

The inclusion of Imanvi alongside Prabhas in this much-awaited movie will mark her entry into films which many fans are eagerly waiting for to see how their chemistry will fare during its release.