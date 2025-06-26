Fatima Sana Shaikh hugs, jumps to kiss Vijay Varma, sparks dating rumours; actress reacts to viral clips

Love is in the air again for Bollywood actor Vijay Varma. He was previously in a relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia, but the couple reportedly parted ways a few months ago. Now, according to the buzz, Vijay may have found love again, this time with actress Fatima Sana Shaikh. Rumours began swirling after a video of the two hugging and Vijay kissing Fatima on the neck went viral.

Is Vijay dating Fatima? Actress spills the beans

While promoting her upcoming film Metro... In Dino, Fatima was asked about her relationship with Vijay. Addressing the dating rumours, she clarified that she is very much single.

At the trailer launch event of Aap Jaisa Koi in Mumbai on Wednesday (June 25), Fatima opened up about love, relationships, and what makes them work. She said, "A relationship works when two people respect each other and listen to one another's thoughts and opinions. Both must make equal compromises. In a partnership, you work towards the relationship without losing yourself. I think that's the key to a successful relationship."

When asked if she had found someone who fits that description, she replied in her trademark witty style, "Acche ladke hai hi nai yaar... Koi bhi nahi hai (meri life mein). Filmon mein acche hote hai."( The good guys are in films only).

Work Front

Fatima will next be seen in Metro In Dino, alongside an ensemble cast including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Neena Gupta, and Anupam Kher. Directed by Anurag Basu, the film is set for theatrical release on July 4.

Just a week later, she will appear opposite R. Madhavan in Aap Jaisa Koi, which premieres on Netflix on July 11. Meanwhile, she is also filming Gustakh Ishq, a romantic drama co-starring Vijay Varma.