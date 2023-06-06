The Odisha train accident has brought forth heartbreaking stories of loss with several families completely shattered, leaving many grieving for their loved ones. Among the victims, here is a story of survival and miraculous escape for a son.

Biswajit Malik, 24, is one such survivor, who was mistakenly declared dead and sent to the morgue. It was his father who noticed signs of life in him, defying the initial diagnosis. Biswajit's father had dropped him off at the Shalimar station, unaware of the tragedy that awaited him. When news of the train accident reached him a few hours later, he immediately tried to reach out to his son.

To his relief, Biswajit answered the phone, although he could hardly speak due to his injuries. Promptly, his father arranged for a local ambulance driver and rushed to Balasore, covering a distance of 230 km. Upon arriving at the scene, they discovered that Biswajit was missing. After inquiring about his son, Hilaram was directed to the temporary morgue, where the deceased were being kept.

Initially denied entry, Hilaram persisted and finally spotted a victim whose right arm was moving. As he looked closer, he recognized the hand as belonging to Biswajit, said a report in Kalinga TV. Authorities were alerted, and Biswajit was immediately rescued from the morgue and transported to Balasore Government Hospital (DHH).

Due to the severity of his injuries, doctors referred him to Cuttack for further treatment. After receiving initial medical care, Biswajit's father brought him home. Currently, he is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kolkata.

The incident serves as a reminder of the human spirit's resilience even in the face of tragedy. While many lives have been forever altered by this accident, stories like Biswajit's offer a glimmer of hope amid the overwhelming sorrow.

(With inputs from IANS)