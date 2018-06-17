Mega power star Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Nani, Varun, Rakul Preet and a host of Telugu celebs have shared the photos of them with their dads and wished them a Happy Father's Day.

Every year, on this special day, people recall the role of fathers in their lives and honour them. The day is always celebrated on the third Sunday in June in the United States and Canada and it falls on June 17 in 2018.

Some Telugu celebs, who share a great bonding with their fathers, took to social media to wish them. They shared their rare and unseen photos with their fathers and thanked them for being their guide, hero, inspiration and biggest strength throughout their lives. Here are their comments and photos.

Ram Charan: My guide, my hero, my inspiration. Wish you a very Happy Father's Day!! #Megastar

Allu Arjun: Of all the dads I have ever seen , met spoke and heard of ... your the BEST . Soo Lucky that YOU are my dad . Lucky Me . Happy Father's Day . I celebrate this day EVERY DAY , that's how good you are . ❤️#FathersDay

Nani: Nanna ni minchina HERO ledu :) #HappyFathersDay

Varun Tej Konidela: My biggest strength! Love you nana! Happy Father's Day to all the great dads out there..

Rakul Preet Singh: Happpy Father's Day popsi!! Thanku for being my guide, mentor and biggest strength !! My true inspiration .one day I wish I know half as much as u do about everything on the planet .. louveeeee u ! Loadzzzzzz

Lakshmi Manchu: Thank you for all the multiple things you do for us. The man you are and the person you've made me never diminish. Love you then, Love you now, Love you forever! Happy #FathersDay nana @themohanbabu ❤️

Hamsa Nandini: Dad tells me not wish him on Father's Day ... instead to wish him on 'brothers day' coz ppl think we are siblings . But here's wishing you a very Happy Father's Day Baba . Keep getting younger

Rahul Ravindran: Ask any dude who signs up to slog his way through years of uncertainty, insecurities and failures in Cinema... he will tell you his dad is his hero.. his powerbank! Happy fathers day to my dad and every dad who stood by their children like a rock as they chased their dreams

HariPrriya: Miss u every single day daddy But today is d day I miss u the most,by seeing others post new pics with their dads But i will safely preserve the memories I spent with u and keep posting the same old pictures of ours Happy fathers day to all the fathers out there

Ghibran: A father is the true HERO. From helping you take your first step, to walking you to your first day of the school, from playing hide and seek with you, to saving you from mom's anger, a father is indeed a HERO! Wishing all the fathers a very Happy Father's Day! #HappyFathersDay