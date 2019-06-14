Father's Day is just two days away and you can take this day to show your own personal superhero how much you love him. A father provides strength and protection for a child and it is no surprise that the child turns towards the father for guidance at every point in their life.

The Third Sunday of June every year is celebrated as Father's Day in many countries across the world and people take this day to show how much they appreciate their father. In some countries, Father's Day is celebrated in either March or April.

Father's Day first came around in 1909 in the USA when one Sonora Dodd suggested the day to celebrate father. The first Father's Day was celebrated on June 19, 1910.

Here are messages you can give your father on this special day

Thank you for the example you set and for your leadership in our family. We love you, Dad!

We deeply admire the good man and wonderful father you are.

As a dad, as a father-in-law, as a grandpa—you're the best, and we feel so lucky to have you!

Happy Father's Day! You're not just my father, but one of my closest friends.

You're my one and only dad, and I'll always have a special place in my heart for you. Happy Father's Day!

Some Inspiring quotes about your personal heroes without capes

"My father gave me the greatest gift anyone could give another person, he believed in me." - Jim Valvano

"My dad's my best mate, and he always will be." - Cher Lloyd

"My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it." - Clarence Budington Kelland

"To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter." - Euripides

"One father is more than a hundred schoolmasters." - George Herbert