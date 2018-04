A Hyderabad-based businessman and his son embarked on a bike ride to London through silk route to spread the message of peace, happiness, and love across continents.

GV Prasad, accompanied by his son and other bikers plan to cover the distance to London in 55 days. They will cover 17,000 km and cross 16 countries to finish the trip. The team will meet at a common spot in Guwahati to kick-start their journey.