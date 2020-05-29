A day ago, Maanvi Gagroo had called out a fashion brand for using her photo in a problematic advert. The advertisement said 'Styles to hide your curves' under her photo. The actress tweeted about it slamming the fashion house for what they're promoting.

The Fashion label has now come back and issued an apology to the actress. The label has called the advert and oversight, clarifying their stand. They added that the advertisement has been withdrawn.

Fashion Label, which fat-shamed Maanvi Gagroo, apologises

Fat-shaming has been a part of Bollywood for a very long time. It's in recent times that actors have begun trying to combat the image they promoted of how people should perceive their bodies. Body shaming is highly scarring experience however insignificant it may seem to some.

Recently an advertisement came out by a fashion brand- House of Fett in which Maanvi Gagroo was wearing a dress and the caption read, "Styles to hide your curves." Maanvi who came across the ad was offended and displeased at them misrepresenting her, she wrote on Twitter, "I didn't wear this dress to 'hide my curves'. Not only does the brand NOT have my permission to use my picture as a sponsored post, they definitely don't have my permission to fat shame ANYONE! I stand against everything this distasteful tagline points to."

Today, the label issued an apology on their behalf and took down the advert clarifying that they support body positivity and this happened to be an oversight. They wrote in their statement on Instagram, "We're deeply apologetic that our brand misrepresented not only your celebrity but also our personal stand on issues of body shaming & body positivity. We are completely against any kind of shaming, on social media or otherwise. Our aim has always been to bring out the beauty of our customers and bring a smile to their face. This has been an oversight at our level and for that we are sorry. The said advert has been duly withdrawn."

Maanvi Gagroo responded and closed the matter on Twitter acknowledging that the ad had been published from a place of ignorance rather than malice, "The said brand has issued an apology on their SM accounts and has assured us that the ad in question has been withdrawn. I also realize that the tagline didn't come from a place of malice but sheer ignorance. In the hope that this won't happen again, the matter is now closed."

At least, actors are standing up to speak about body positivity and are attempting to put an end to fat-shaming and body-shaming through seemingly small steps.