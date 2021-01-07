Renowned fashion designer Satya Paul, founder of the iconic eponymous clothing brand, died in Coimbatore on Wednesday (January 6). He was 79 years old. Reportedly, the designer had suffered a stroke in December last year and was recovering in a hospital before he was moved to the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore.

The designer's son, Puneet Nanda, took to social media to share the news of Satya Paul's demise.

Speaking to TOI, Puneet Nanda said:

He had a stroke on December 2 and as he was slowly recovering in the hospital. His only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with (in the hospital) removed so that he could fly away. We finally got clearance from doctors to take him back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015.

Most people are not aware that more than a designer or an entrepreneur, he has been steadfastly a seeker. In the 70s, his inner journey started as he attended talks given by philosopher J. Krishnamurti. Later, he sought guidance from Osho. After Osho left in 1990, though he wasn't seeking another Master, he discovered Sadhguru in 2007. He immediately started enjoying the path of yoga and eventually moved here in 2015.

Sadhguru pens a heartfelt note for ace designer Satya Paul

Sadhguru, the founder of the Isha Foundation, shared the news of Satya Paul's demise on Twitter and paid his condolences.

He wrote, "#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg (sic)."

Designer Divyam Mehta too paid his heartfelt condolence.

Designer Divyam Mehta also shared the news on social media. He wrote, "My maternal grandfather was restaurants' business, and it was my uncle who introduced textiles, design and fashion to the family. My uncle, Satya Paul, took up textiles and fashion. He was always very forward in his thinking, and when I told him that I want to pursue fashion designing, he stood by me, guiding me in the right direction. He did not want me to be his shadow, but he wanted me to carve my path."

Who was Satya Paul?

Satya Paul was born in a city called Leigha, which is located in Pakistan. He arrived in India during the tumultuous period of partition. His initiation in the world of fashion was marked when he launched his brand name in 1985. Since then, his name has been attached to some of the most exclusive designs in sarees, kurtas, and accessories that lend a surfeit of creativity to the world of Indian fashion and glamour. He was the pioneering head behind 2 of the most prestigious fashion stores in the country, Heritage and L'affaire since the th'80s.

Satya Paul label

The label is celebrated for ingeniousness in design and a lively colour range, known for sensual womanly pieces, signature prints and ageless style. Over the years, the brand has developed to a globally famous Indian fashion label, present across 27 locations in India and selected high street boutiques abroad.

Satya Paul has also been a great supporter of weavers and craftsmen all over the country and has taken inspiration from them to weave his designs.

His designs cater to everyone from high-end couture to men's wear to bridal outfits

The variety of the Satya Paul womenswear is fabulous, including gorgeous Indian couture, trendy ready to wear clothing, beautiful Indian sarees and a big diversity of Indian fashion accessories like clutches, scarves and handbags.

Besides menswear and womenswear, the Indian designer label created beautiful Indian bridal collections including sarees and lehengas in vivid colours, gorgeous embroidery and sophisticated patterns. Each garment emanates amazing beauty, elegance and resplendence in every way, what fulfils every imagination of a woman about her bridal wear.

Celebs who have donned Satya Paul's creations

Several Indian celebrities like Mandira Bedi, Aishwarya Rai, Shruti Hassan, Dia Mirza and Sonam Kapoor and several others have flaunted various Satya Paul creations and have made head-turning style statements.

Condolences pour in

When you are thinking about ICONIC INDIAN attire there is no doubt that Satya Paul's name doesnot budge into your mind first. This ICONIC Designer WAS and IS the REVOLUTIONARY bonafide force of INDIAN looks (especially sarees)

.

.#RIP ??#SatyaPaul ❤#RIPSatyaPaul ? pic.twitter.com/93Bw2odK39 — DéPauls (@debjitpaulz) January 7, 2021

May his soul rest in peace!