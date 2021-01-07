Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is all set to make his digital debut with Ekta Kapoor's one of the most priced project Broken But Beautiful season 3. Ever since the first look and teaser was dropped, fans are anxiously waiting for the show to stream as soon as possible. Though the shoot has already begun, the hype around Broken But Beautiful 3 is unprecedented. Each day Twitter is filled with lovely pictures and fan-made collages of Sidharth. Needless to say, Sihearts are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that their favourite actor is snapped at every moment.

Do you know when is Broken But Beautiful 3 releasing? Well, scroll down to read everything about Sid's debut show, the final release date, what to expect, his role, cast and crew, on-set candid picture and more.

Caution: Sidhearts major spoilers ahead!

Cast

The web series stars King Sidharth Shukla in the main lead. The series stars newbie Sonia Rathee who will be playing the love interest of Sid. The names of the remaining cast are yet to be announced by the makers.

Sidharth's role

In this instalment, the handsome hunk Sidharth Shukla will be essaying a theatre director Agastya Rao. Sid (Agastya) will have a dark past and will be heartbroken. He will fall in love with Rumi (Sonia). Will heartbroken Agastya find solace in Rumi's arms? Only time will tell.

Save the date

Several reports claim that Broken But Beautiful season 3 is all set to release Alt Balaji & Zee5 in February 2021. Most probably by Valentine's day, an official release date is yet to be finalized. Still, the chances are high that makers are going to release this romantic drama in Valentine's week. Most likely on February 13, 2021.

Several fans have mentioned the released date and anticipate that the final announcement will be there any time soon.

Exclusive form the sets of Broken But Beautiful 3. @sidharth_shukla is killing it with his intense expressions. ♥️?

We can’t wait for this to on air. #BrokenButBeautifulSeason3 #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/cuD6FPM3Q8 — ?????? (@Sidsfangirl) January 5, 2021

Fans have already revealed the released date.

When is the trailer releasing?

The official trailer of the series is expected to release in Feb. 2021. Announcing the third season of Broken but beautiful, Ekta Kapoor shared the motion poster on her Instagram post.

In her post, while sharing a short clip that features Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee singing the song 'Yeh Kya Hua', Ekta wrote alongside it, "Broken But Beautiful season 3 This is for the happy pill!!! Every end leads to a new beginning, and this one is close to all our hearts. The journey begins today as we introduce to you, Rumi and Agastya, the broken hearts that will mend us all with their beautiful love story #BrokenButBeautiful season 3 filming begin soon @altbalaji & @zee5premium @realsidharthshukla @soniarathee @saritatanwar2707 @filmykothari @baljitsinghchaddha @bombay.shukla @yukti.anand @aloiterer @radsanand @picsofpinks (sic)."

The text on the video read, "It's more powerful to fall out of love than in love" Another text read, "Obsession never ends it shifts. "

This is what Sidharth said in a statement

Speaking about bagging the role in Ekta Kapoor's hit series, Sidharth Shukla said in a statement:

I am thrilled to announce my association with season three of Broken But Beautiful, a show which was hugely loved, admired, and appreciated by all. I have heard great things about the earlier two seasons, and I am excited to work with Ekta Kapoor in this one for whom I have all the respect and admiration. I'm looking forward to this one.

Sonia Rathee said

I was drawn to Rumi's character because of what she stands for and who she is. This season, she goes through a tornado of emotions where we get to see her transform from a girl to a woman, struggling to find her place in the world. Getting the opportunity to tell Rumi's story is more than I can ask for seeing as how I'm going through a similar transition in my own life. To top it all off, I'm getting to work with such incredible people! To say I'm excited is an understatement.

We can't keep calm for handsome hunk Sidharth Shukla's web debut, can you?

Let the countdown for BBB 3 begin.....