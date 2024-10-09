The most fashionable names in the industry turned up for the Elle India Beauty Awards. Disha Patani, Kriti Sanon, Neha Sharma, Aisha Sharma, Sharvari Wagh, Vidya Balan and many more actresses attended the event looking their fashionable best. Kajol too made a dazzling appearance in a figure hugging, glittery outfit.

Social media reactions

Videos of Kajol posing for the paps and later rushing back to her car have now gained attention. Many on social media were quick to react to her outfit. "Is she pregnant?" asked a social media user. "Needs to change her designer asap," another social media user commented. "This is an absolute fashion disaster," read a comment. "Not suiting her body type at all," another comment read.

"She can wear saree for an elegant look, this is not suitable for her," a social media user opined. "Can't walk with uncomfortable heels," another social media user wrote. "She's putting on more and more weight," one more person commented on the video. Just a day before the event Kajol was spotted lashing out at a security person for allowing paps to enter the area.

Kajol turns cop in Do Patti

On the work front, Kajol will be seen with Kriti Sanon in Do Patti next. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a cop in the film while Kriti will be seen in a double role. Film's producer Kanika Dhillon revealed how Kajol reacted after listening to the script. "After Kajol ma'am heard the story, she told me, 'Poori kahaani suni maine. Bada maza aaya, Kanika. Lekin mujhe na bike chalani nahin aati'! I replied, 'We'll manage'. She warned me, 'Every film I have sat on a bike, I have broken my leg. Toh woh dekh lena'!"