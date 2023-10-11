Alia Bhatt recently shared some pictures from a magazine shoot. The diva, who is at her career's peak, has raised eyebrows with her recent photoshoot. Alia stunned in the pictures with her eccentric style and fashion choices. However, netizens had a field day trolling and leaving hilarious comments on the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' poses in the photoshoot. Let's take a look at some of them.

Alia gets trolled

"Only zara's photographer can force alia to do it," wrote a user. "Potty aayi hai?" asked another user. "Lmao, girl, be thinking she's Katrina," wrote a social media user. "Bringing out the worst in Alia," another social media user commented. Many commented on how it looked like Alia was ready to get to the toilet and many laughed over the poses.

"I think you need some bed rest oh sorry ya to fashion hai," read one comment. "Different styles of shitting," another comment read. "Pic 7 ( Alia finding her self-respect after getting married to ranbir)," a comment read. " Girl, stay away from fashion and poses," another one of the comments read.

All set for Jigra

After mesmerising the audience with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has begun shooting for her next - Jigra. "& we're rolling .. day one of bringing our jigra to life.. stay tuned as we bring to you a piece of our hearts.. fingers and toes crossed for the journey aheaddddddd ..love TEAM JIGRA," the new mommy wrote while sharing a series of pictures from the first day of the shoot.