As the finale of Bigg Boss 19nears, the drama inside the house is intensifying. The atmosphere has turned tense, and the newest besties of the season, Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt, have now become foes after locking horns during the emotionally charged family week.

The issue began when Tanya objected to Farrhana spitting near her in the garden area. The act didn't sit well with Tanya, who slammed Farrhana for her unhygienic behaviour.

Tanya said, "Don't spit here."

Farrhana claps back, "Don't make me angry. You pointed it out on purpose. Fix yourself."

The argument escalated when Tanya responded, "Nobody is scared of you. Nobody is your slave here," to which Farrhana retorted, "You want to be a slave."

Amid the rising tension, Ayan Lal, son of actress Kunickaa Sadanand, reminded Farrhana, "Two minutes ago, you were feeding others."

Farrhana told Ayan, "This is what happens, and I don't give a damn."

The loud, heated exchange left the rest of the house watching in silence as the argument grew, marking one of the most explosive moments of the week.

The channel shared the teaser on Instagram with the caption: "Ghar mein tension badh gayi jab Farrhana ne Tanya ke saamne spit kiya. Kya yeh fight unki dosti mein daraar layega?"

Farrhana and Tanya's clash triggered backlash as many viewers slammed Farrhana for her unhygienic and disrespectful behaviour.

One user wrote, "Spitting in the garden area? That's basic civic sense. Tanya didn't even say it harshly."

Another commented, "Is this what manners look like? People are sitting there, and she spits right in front of them. If she wins, it's a new low for Bigg Boss."

Many called Farrhana's behaviour cheap, ill-mannered and disgusting.

Meanwhile, during the ongoing family week, Farrhana's mother has entered the house. She is supporting Gaurav Khanna and is full of praise for him.

Other than that, Gaurav Khanna's emotional meeting with his wife, Akanksha Chamola, was loved by fans. While Ayan Lal, Kunicak's son and Ashnoor Kaur's father have also entered the house as part of family week.

Meanwhile, Mridul Tiwari is the latest contestant to be evicted.

The show currently features Tanya, Farrhana, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Gaurav Khanna, Shehbaz Badshah, Malti Chahar, Pranit More, and Amaal Mallik.

This week, the nominated contestants include Tanya, Farrhana, Ashnoor, Kunickaa, Gaurav, Malti, Pranit, and Amaal.