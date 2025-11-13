Ever since Bigg Boss 19 began, inmates have been body-shaming their fellow contestants or making derogatory remarks, threatening them, and accusing them of various things. This season is not just about tasks, captaincy wins, adventurous games, or focusing on winning the trophy; it's about mud-slinging, accusations, and slams.

Last month, BB 19's youngest contestant, Ashnoor Kaur, was body-shamed brutally by Tanya and Farhana Bhatt. They called her Jurassic Park and used many other derogatory and demeaning words. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan pulled up Tanya and other inmates for body-shaming Ashnoor. She even broke down and opened up about having PCOS and other medical issues that led to weight gain.

Just a week later, in a recent episode of Bigg Boss, contestant Shehbaz Badesha, who is actor Shehnaaz Gill's brother, became the target of insensitive body-shaming remarks by fellow housemate Farhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal.

Shehbaz’s fiancé Kashish Aggarwaal slammed Tanya mittal and Farrhana Bhatt for body shaming @ShehbazBadesha and exposed the double standards of #BiggBoss19 fans



No body will question this body shaming now ? Or u guys are loaded with PR money ?@BeingSalmanKhan #ShehbazBadesha pic.twitter.com/ziXFylRRd4 — Dimps?? (@ddshds88) November 11, 2025

Farhana Bhatt mocked Shehbaaz and joked about his appearance, calling him bald and genda, which left viewers furious over the disrespectful behaviour.

WOW so it's filthy Naagin Piranha channels @ColorsTV favourite!!!!!! More and More Power to #ShehbazBadesha pic.twitter.com/CTCCOBprpc — Ana Karenina (@AnaKare23550459) November 12, 2025

Body shaming is not a gender specific thing.

If a male is being slandered by a female then it is equally an issue to be addressed.

Just because #ShehbazBadesha is a male this topic shouldn't be dusted under the carpet?@ShehbazBadesha@BeingSalmanKhan@BiggBoss#BiggBoss19#BB19 pic.twitter.com/idK41FZD3W — Nilima (Stanning Them) (@Nilimatalks) November 12, 2025

Here's what led to the verbal altercation and abusive words

During the captaincy task, Tanya Mittal was seen mocking his hairdo again, calling it nakli baal (fake hair). Farhana Bhatt, who was in Tanya's team, also body-shamed Shehbaz and called him a "genda" because of his plus-size body.

Recently, Shehbaz's girlfriend, Kashish Aggarwal, took to her Instagram stories, slamming Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farhana Bhatt.

"Everyone talks about standing against body shaming, but when it actually happens inside the Bigg Boss house, no one takes a stand. Today, when Shehbaz was being body-shamed and called names like 'baal nakli' and 'genda,' not a single contestant spoke up. Shehbaz is strong enough to give it back, but this constant humiliation on national television is unacceptable. I sincerely request Bigg Boss and Salman sir to take strict action and call out this so-called 'peace activist' during Weekend Ka Vaar. Even after repeated warnings from Salman sir, there's been no change in her behaviour. It's shameful how someone can keep stooping this low," Kashish wrote.

Netizens slammed the housemates and the makers for allowing body-shaming to go unchecked this season and for saving Farhana Bhatt time and again.

Take a look at what netizens have to say

A user wrote, "Shehbaz's fiancé Kashish Aggarwaal slammed Tanya Mittal and Farrhana Bhatt for body shaming @ShehbazBadesha and exposed the double standards of #BiggBoss19 fans No body will question this body shaming now ? Or u guys are loaded with PR money?"

Salman Khan took an indirect dig at Shehbaaz

For the unversed, Shehbaaz has always been quite sensitive about his hair. Ardent BB fans must have seen that he wears a hair patch; many inmates have pointed out that he wears a hair patch. During one of the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Salman Khan also took an indirect dig at Shehbaz's hair, hinting that it might be fake. Though Shehbaz laughed it off with the host, he did appear uncomfortable at that moment.

? SHOCKING TWIST! Gaurav Khanna's Captaincy remained only for an hour in the house and now Shehbaaz Badesha became the new captain of the house after the assembly voting task via HMs. ?? — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 11, 2025

According to reports, "Gaurav Khanna's captaincy remained only for an hour in the house and now Shehbaz Badesha became the new captain of the house after the assembly voting task via HMs."