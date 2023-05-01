Veteran leader, three-time Chief Minister, and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah is doubtful about the maiden assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Neither I am hopeful nor I am worried about the assembly elections in J&K. Let them decide on elections in J&K", Dr. Abdullah told reporters at the NC headquarters in Jammu.

Without naming BJP for delaying assembly elections in J&K without any reason, the NC president said, "We will not ask to install a popular government in Jammu and Kashmir. We are least concerned about assembly elections".

"The National Conference will not beg for assembly elections in the Union Territory because BJP is bulldozing democratic institutions in J&K", he said, adding, "India is a democratic country and you are denying the people their right".

NC president, however, said that his party is ready to fight the Panchayat and District Development Council elections, or assembly polls for that matter, whenever those are held.

Flays Centre for ignoring Jammu in G-20 event

Dr. Farooq Abdullah seized this opportunity to reach out to the people of Jammu by raking up the issue of G-20 events. He regretted that the Jammu region has been ignored in organizing events related to G-20.

"The tragedy is Centre has ignored Jammu. If G-20 events can be held in Ladakh and Kashmir Valley, why Jammu region has been singled out?", he asked and lambasted BJP leaders for maintaining a criminal silence Centre's move to undermine the importance of Jammu.

"It is really very unfortunate that BJP leaders, who earlier used to rake up discrimination with Jammu slogans, have maintained a criminal silence", he said and chided local BJP leadership for neglecting the Jammu region.

The former Chief Minister cautioned the people of the Jammu region that Dogra's identity and culture will be diminished in days to come because the Centre is giving jobs and land to non-locals.

When Farooq Abdullah demanded assembly polls in J&K

For the last two years, the NC president is repeatedly raising the demand for early elections in J&K to install a popular government.

"Assembly elections must take place in Jammu and Kashmir as the Lieutenant Governor's administration cannot resolve the issues of the people", Dr. Abdullah recently stated while highlighting problems being faced by the residents of the Union Territory.

"Administration of the Lieutenant Governor's government cannot solve basic issues of the people", he opinioned while calling for assembly elections in J&K to set up a popular government properly elected by the people.