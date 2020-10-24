Farooq Abdullah of the National Conference has been appointed the president of the Gupkar Declaration and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti its vice-president.

During the meet in Srinagar, the former chief minister himself, Farooq Abdullah told, "It's not an anti-national Jamat, our aim is to ensure that the rights of people of J&K and Ladakh are restored. Attempts to dividing us in the name of religion will fail. It's not a religious fight."

"When we talk of a revival of 370, we also talk of regional autonomy of area in Jammu and Ladakh," Farooq Abdullah, who was released in March after more than seven months in detention added.

Newly-appointed spokesperson of the Gupkar Declaration alliance, Sajjad Lone said, "A document will be prepared within a month via which we'll present facts behind the lies that are being propagated. It'll be a tribute to people of J&K who are being slandered."

What is the Gupkar Declaration alliance?

Formed in August of last year ahead of the Abrogation of Article 370, the 'People's Alliance for the Gupkar Declaration' as it is called, is a coalition of political parties from Jammu and Kashmir.

The Gupkar Declaration alliance also adopted the flag of the erstwhile state of J&K as its symbol and appointed J&K People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone as its spokesperson. The move is being perceived as an attempt to give a formal structure to the alliance.