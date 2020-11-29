The traffic movement at various points near the Delhi-Haryana border was affected on Saturday as farmers continued to lay siege to Singhu and Tikri borders blocking the highway.

Many farmers have refused to leave their spot near the Delhi borders despite a designated ground offered to them at Nirankari Samagam Ground in North Delhi's Burari area.

Traffic was diverted from Azadpur Terminal Underpass, Azadpur Chowk and G T K Depot. The Delhi traffic police have advised commuters to take diverted routes. "Traffic movement is not allowed from Outer Ring Road to Singhu border and Azadpur towards Singhu border. Also, Tikri border is closed for any traffic movement " said a senior police official.

"Available borders to Haryana are Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala Jhatikera, Badusari, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera," tweeted Delhi traffic police.

Delhi police put up barricades at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur

Delhi police have also put up barricades at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghazipur and Chilla as information about farmers from western UP marching towards the national capital was received by the police.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) supporters and farmers in several districts of western UP on Friday blocked highways in support of the protesting farmers from Haryana and Punjab.

The BKU activists and farmers blocked the Yamuna Expressway by squatting on the road which led to a massive traffic jam. The blockade prevented traffic movement from Agra to Mathura. In Baghpat, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Bijnor, farmers blocked the highways disrupting traffic flow at several places.