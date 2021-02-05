Rihanna's tweet on supporting the ongoing farmers' protest in India has seen a ripple effect in the country. Greta Thunberg and Mia Khalifa also extended their support to the protest. On the other hand, several celebrities and cricket personalities from India, have reacted strongly urging India to stand united and not let "external forces" divide them.

Cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble, Ravi Shastri too have expressed solidarity. On the other hand, some cricketers didn't hesitate in not sharing similar opinions. Take a look.

Sachin Tendulkar: India's sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let's remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda

Virat Kohli: Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether

Ajinkya Rahane: Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I'm sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether

Rohit Sharma: India has always been stronger when we all stand together and finding a solution is the need of the hour. Our farmers play an important role in our nation's well being and I am sure everyone will play their roles to find a solution TOGETHER. #IndiaTogether

Ravi Shastri: Agriculture is a very important part of the machinery of the Indian economic system. Farmers are the backbone of any country's ecosystem. This is an internal matter which I'm sure will be resolved through dialogue. Jai Hind! #IndiaStandsTogether #IndiaAgainstPropoganda

Anil Kumble: As the world's largest democracy, India is more than capable of taking her internal issues to amicable solutions. Onwards and upwards. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda

Suresh Raina: We as a country have issues to resolve today and will have issues to resolve tomorrow as well, but that doesn't mean we create a divide or get perturbed by external forces. Everything can be resolved through amicable and unbiased dialogue. #IndiaAgainstPropaganda #IndiaTogether

Those with slightly different view point

Contrary to what many crickters tweeted, bowler Sandeep Sharma wrote, "By this logic, no one should care about each other, because every situation is someone's internal affair."

He also shared a viral post which said, "Many people, including the Indian External Affairs Ministry, have criticised the famous singer Rihanna for having supported the Indian farmers, saying it is the internal affair of India. But by that logic, no one outside Germany should have criticised the persecution of the Jews in Germany during the Nazi era. By that logic no one outside Pakistan should criticise the persecution of Ahmadis, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians in Pakistan." However, Sharma soon deleted the tweet.

Manoj Tiwary: When I was a kid, I never saw a puppet show. It took me 35 years to see one.

Irfan Pathan: When George Floyd was brutally murdered in the USA by a policeman, our country rightly expressed our grief. #justsaying.