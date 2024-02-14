As the farmers protest entered its second day on Tuesday, tight security continued at Ghazipur border. The protesting farmers of various farm unions, however, continued marching towards the Capital, with Delhi Police deployed at the borders being tasked with the maintenance of law and order.

The visuals of massive barricading with police and paramilitary personnel at Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur made their way to social media. The drone visuals also showed a dug-up road in a village near Shambhu border to prevent movement of heavy vehicles. As farm unions and the government once again lock horns, this time over MSP and a few other issues, it is difficult to not look at the context and timing of the issue.

What the farmers demand?

Standing in solidarity with the victims of Lakhimpur Kheri incident, the farmers also demand the Centre ensure justice to the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left four farmers, a journalist, three BJP workers dead when Ashish Mishra (son of BJP Union Minister Ajay Mishra) rammed his vehicle into the crowd of protesting farmers.

Aware of both the support and false narratives and propaganda on social media against them, Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary, KIsaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said, "We're aware that facts and figures are being twisted to make perceptions about us. We are not here for politics or any kind of confrontation with the government." Talking to the media and responding to Union Minister Anurag Thakur's comments, he added, "If the MSP guaranteeing law can't be made so soon and it will take time, then the Centre should at least give a legal guarantee. So that we are not forced to sell our crops below MSP." Meanwhile, Pandher's X account has been withheld.

The main requirement of MSP (minimum support price) was stipulated in 2021 when the farm unions collectively called off the strike against the three farm bills. Additionally, now they are also pushing for Swaminathan Commission's recommendations to be implemented, pension for farm & agricultural workers and waiver of farm debts.

What does the Government say?

Apart from the metal and concrete barricades, regulated access to Delhi, security personnel in anti-riot gears to control farmers, the police deployed tear gas to halt the march after a round of unsuccessful negotiations with the government. Shambhu border near Ambala witnessed thick clouds of tear gas. Seemingly prepared to take on the farmers of the nation, the government claims that it

A day before, while speaking to the media, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, said, "What is the reason behind new demands being added to the already existing demands. If they have done so, we also need more time to fulfill those demands."

Could it have anything to do with elections?

For a lot of those either supporting the farmers or those siding with the government, the issue has been a replay of November 2021 when farmers protesting against the three farm bills made the Modi administration bend down and repeal the bills. Elections to state legislative assemblies in seven states were due in a few months. Whether the government gives into the demands right ahead of the elections, or whether the farmers' protest shape up the Lok Sabha Polls 2024, many reports have remarked about the timing of both protests.

"Is it because they think the government will bend easily to their demands, or is it because they think the government will agree because most of its faculties, resources and energy would rather be spent campaigning?" questions a Netizen.

Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, has in the meanwhile, announced that all the farmers from all the states be ready for another fight, like the one that lasted 13 months before.