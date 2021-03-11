Farhan Akhtar starrer inspirational sports drama 'Toofaan' is all set to come live on Amazon Prime Video from May 21. On Wednesday, Amazon issued a press release stating that they have acquired the rights for direct-to-digital release for the film, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Vijay Subramaniam, director and head of content at Amazon Prime Video, said the OTT giant is extremely glad to continue its association with Excel Entertainment, the producer of 'Toofan', after shows such as Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, and Inside Edge.

"Toofaan marks another exciting chapter for us together. 'Toofaan' is one more step in our continuous commitment to bringing quality entertainment to our customers and another excellent addition our direct-to-service film selection," he said.

Weather forecast for this summer: An epic blockbuster - #ToofaanOnPrime. Teaser will be dropping on March 12.

World premiere, May 21.



❤️ or ? this tweet to set a reminder for the teaser premiere @excelmovies @ROMPPictures @FarOutAkhtar @mrunal0801 @SirPareshRawal pic.twitter.com/7CtWkRrWFd — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 10, 2021

Second collaboration between Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra

According to Subramanium, the film, which will see Akhtar in the role of a boxer, is quite an engaging and inspiring story of the power of perseverance and how to follow ones' passions against all odds. "A story that's as intriguing as ever, we're looking forward to bringing this sports drama to Prime members this May," he added.

'Toofaan' will be the second collaboration of Farhaan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra post 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' the biopic that was based on the legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh. The upcoming film, co-produced by ROMP Pictures, will also feature Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Pathak Kapur, and Hussain Dalal.

'Farhan Akhtar, the perfect protagonist'

Talking about his reunion with Farhan Akhtar, Mehra said in a statement: "After working with Farhan in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, I was certain he would be the perfect protagonist for 'Toofaan'. The best thing about him is that he does not act the part, but lives it completely. 'Toofaan' is a story that will motivate and inspire all of us to get out of comfort zones and fight towards achieving our dreams. We cannot wait to present our film to viewers across the globe!"

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani of Excel Entertainment said, "With Toofaan, we are presenting an inspirational sports drama that presents the story of a goon from the streets of Dongri set against the backdrop of boxing, his fall and triumphant comeback against all odds in life. Excel Entertainment in association with ROMP Pictures is very thrilled to announce this special film. Our long-standing partnership with Amazon Prime Video has been brilliant and Toofaan is yet another exciting chapter and association for us at a global level."