Farah Khan recently visited Boney Kapoor's home and had a chat with the producer and Khushi Kapoor for her vlog. Farah told Khushi about her working experience with Boney and what a generous man he has always been. Farah, who choreographed songs in Boney Kapoor's Pukar starring Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit said that the producer used helicopters like rickshaws.

Farah recalled how they were shooting in Alaska and Boney being the generous producer had ferried everyone to Alaska in helicopters. She also added that once when the director of the film, Rajkumar Santoshi expressed his desire to have hearty Indian meal, Sridevi's husband fulfilled that wish too.

Using chopper as rickshaw

Khan said that Boney found out an Indian chef and got all the food items like butter chicken, naan, dal makhani etc ferried to their spot. She added that the chopper was used like a food delivery service on the sets of Pukar.

"We were in a remote corner of Alaska, which is like the North Pole, and Boney laid out a spread of butter chicken, naan, biryani, paneer and dal makhani. I was like 'What is happening!' He found some Indian cook and ferried everything there. Chopper was being used like Dunzo for delivery," she shared.

Boney doesn't fear loss

Farah also revealed that even her husband, Shirish Kunder, has always had the best of things to say about Boney. She recalled Kunder telling her how Boney Kapoor doesn't care about loss while making a film and would get a scene reshot if he doesn't find it beautiful enough.

"My husband has edited some movies for your dad and he would tell me that I have not seen any other producer like Boney. Because if it is not looking good, he doesn't think twice. He will call the director and he will say just reshoot it all over again and just make sure that it looks good. Others will say 'anything goes' but Boney will say 'no, shoot it again', even though he would go in a loss," she shared.