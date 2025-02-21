Filmmaker Farah Khan, who is currently hosting Celebrity MasterChef, is known for her unfiltered and unabashed one-liners. She often engages in fun banter with the celebrity contestants.

Recently, however, Farah faced backlash for a remark she made about Holi on the show.

In the latest episode, while commenting on contestant Gaurav Khanna's dish, she exclaimed, "Saare chhapri ladko ka favourite festival Holi hota hai." ( Chapri's favourite is Holi).

After the video went viral, netizens criticized her, accusing her of being insensitive.

After her video went viral, netizens backlashed her. One X user wrote, "Disrespecting Hindus and Hindu festivals is very easy for Bollywood. Listen to #FarahKhan's point of view on the Holi Festival. She should apologize. Stop hate on Hindu Festivals."

Another user commented, "One more shameful comment from Farah Khan. Being a judge and host of the show, she should be more respectful towards others and the festivals of our country. #GauravKhanna is a gentleman. Calling him a chapri was not cool. Insulting Holi was not cool."

On Reddit, a user asked if Farah Khan would ever "say something like this for Eid?"

"This was in bad taste for no reason at all. Demeaning Hindu festivals have become a norm, and this is just another woke celebrity taking another step in that direction," the Redditor added.

A user added, "If we say something like this for Eid or some other Islamic festival ...they will turn out to be outrageous."

However, a section of netzines also came out in support of her. "She's not condemning the festival or the religion. She's speaking of those men who use Holi as an excuse to harass/molest woman," a user said.

"As a female and a devout Hindu, I want to side with Farah. We all know that one woman who faced this on Holi. Hindu-Muslim isn't the matter, women security ki baat hai. Understand the difference please,"

The third one mentioned, "She's not wrong though. No need to bring religion into everything. She didn't say holi is a chapri festival. Guys in India, regardless of their caste or religion, use Holi as an excuse to grope and evn tease girls.

Meanwhile, Farah Khan has yet to issue a public statement regarding the criticism.

Full list of contestants

Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Dipika Kakar, Gaurav Khanna, Archana Gautam, Usha Nadkarni, Rajiv Adatia, Abhijeet Sawant, Kabita Singh, Chandan Prabhakar, and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu are among the Celebrity MasterChef contestants of the show.

The judging panel features renowned chefs Vikas Khanna and Ranveer Brar. And Farah Khan hosts the show.