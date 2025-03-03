Farah Khan might be the most outgoing person in Bollywood, but when it comes to her kids, she keeps it all very hush-hush. Not many people know a lot about her kids, and the director prefers it that way. Even though Farah has been keeping away from the movie-making business for a while now, she has been taking YouTube by storm, one vlog at a time. Farah's vlogs are extremely popular and often feature popular names from the film and television fraternity. Her recent guest was Rubina Dilaik, with whom she discussed parenthood and more.

Rubina became a mother to two lovely twin daughters back in 2023, so when she met Farah, the actress did not miss a chance to take tips from her. Farah welcomed her triplets back in 2008, so as a seasoned pro mother, it was only apt that Rubina asked her for advice. Before Farah shared any tips and tricks, she congratulated Rubina for having two girls and said, "When I was expecting, I always prayed for two boys and one girl. Luckily, God didn't listen to me and gave me two girls. They are the best."

Farah then went on to share news about her children. She has two girls and a boy, who are named Diya, Anya, and Czar. The director mentioned that the kids will be off to college soon, but even then, they are very family-oriented and have their priorities set.

She said, "My three kids will go to college next year; they have turned 17. Luckily, they are not overgrown. Recently, they celebrated their birthday, and they wanted to do a family dinner with us rather than go to a club and party. My daughters have never been to a club, and till now, they don't use makeup, nor have they gotten their eyebrows or anything done; they are only engrossed in studies."

Rubina took this moment to appreciate Farah and laud her for being an amazing mother and keeping her children away from the glamorous life. It was then that the 'Om Shanti Om' director opened up about being a strict mother, being vigilant, and keeping everything in check. However, she clarified that even though she is strict, she is also fun and cool.

Farah mentioned, "I am a strict mom; they just can't go wherever they want without me tracking them. Every evening, we have a gossip chat. I say gossip so that I get to know what is going on in their lives. Even though I am strict, that way, I am a cool and fun mom. Their upbringing is the same; I am a little more strict with my son, though. Especially now, I have to explain to him how to speak to girls, how he cannot say things, and also how his friends cannot talk about his sisters in a certain way. And if they talk about any girls, he is not to be included."

While Farah's kids do not feature so much on her vlogs, she does post pictures and reels with them on her social media accounts, especially Instagram.