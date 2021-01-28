B-town couples and their mushy/ subtle social media PDA often grabs headlines. After Varun and Natasha's marriage, fans are eagerly waiting for the next rumoured couple to tie the knot. From Ranbir-Alia, Shraddha-Rohan, to Katrina and Vicky Kaushal, fans can't stop guessing the next celeb who will walk the aisle.

Popular rumoured couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have often hit the headlines with their aww-so-adorable romance.

They are often papped, and their social media is lit with subtle hints that they have been together. While Vicky and Katrina are yet to confirm that they are in a relationship,

Katrina raised several eyebrows when she posted a picture on Instagram with a butterfly filter, wherein she was seen snuggled up with a mystery person, whose face could not be seen. However, fans dug out pictures of her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal wearing a similar T-shirt, with a pocket in the same place, and concluded that it was him in the photo.

Rumours intensified when she was seen wearing what appeared to be his sweatshirt during an outing earlier this month.

Fans shower Vicat with love on social media as they speculate Katrina was hugging rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal

Check out the posts below:

IBTimes, India, on the official Instagram account, took a poll asking whether Katrina is hugging Vikrant and this is what the fans!

IBTimes, Social media poll answer:

Times, when Katrin and Vicky were, was speculated to be together

Reportedly, they also rang in the New Year together with their respective siblings, Sunny Kaushal and Isabelle Kaif.

Vicky and Katrina shared pictures from their New Year getaway in Alibaug. While they were careful not to post any photos with each other, a similar background suggested that they were together. Fans also seemingly spotted Vicky's reflection in one of the pictures featuring her and Isabelle playing board games.

Vicky was among the few from the film fraternity to attend Katrina's intimate Christmas party at her residence last year. Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday, Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia were among the guests at the bash.

Last year, speaking to Bollywood Hungama when Vicky was asked if he was dating Katrina, he said:

I hope you respect this... I really want to guard my personal life to some extent because if you open up, it leads to discussions and interpretations and misinterpretations. That is something I am not inviting. I guess it is better that way, that I guard my personal life to some extent and I don't want to open up about anything.

On the work front

Vicky will be seen next on the big screen in the Sardar Udham Singh biopic directed by Shoojit Sircar. Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi and is also shooting for Bhoot Police. Several reports also suggest that she will also reunite with Salman Khan and 'Tiger 3'.