For over two decades, MTV Roadies has remained one of the most-watched reality shows in India. In 2025, the show returned with its landmark 20th season titled Roadies XX: Double Cross. While the format stayed largely the same, this season made headlines for introducing a new twist — the gang leaders themselves participated in the battles alongside the contestants. This year's gang leaders were Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Chakraborty, and YouTuber Elvish Yadav.

In an intense finale, Elvish Yadav's team member Kushal Tanwar, popularly known as Gullu, emerged victorious. He defeated Hartaj Singh, from Prince Narula's gang, in the final showdown task. With this win, Kushal took home a Karizma XMR bike and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Following the win, Elvish Yadav took to Instagram to share his excitement, posting heartfelt congratulations to Kushal along with snapshots of the victory moment.

Hailing from Gurugram, Haryana, Kushal Tanwar is a content producer and digital influencer, known by the moniker Gullu Boxer. A graduate in Hotel Management from the Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (IHMCT), Pune, in 2022, Kushal has dabbled in various business ventures, including co-founding a café in his hometown, which eventually shut down.

Speaking about his journey, Kushal shared an emotional statement: "Winning MTV Roadies Double Cross wasn't just a title – it was a silent scream finally heard. There was no support, no guiding hand, no one to lift me when I was down. I went through it all alone. This win is more than a trophy. It's a symbol for every person who's ever felt alone, who's ever been told they're not enough. I walked this path by myself, but I never gave up. And that's what this victory is: not fame, not glory – but proof that even when you have nothing, you can still become everything."

However, not everyone is celebrating. Many netizens have taken to social media to express disappointment with the result, arguing that Hartaj Singh was the more deserving contestant.

A user wrote, "No hatred for anyone but Yogesh and Hartaaj was the most deserving one ! What to expect more from MTV..!! As usual always disappointing."

Another user wrote, "would have been more happy if Yogesh or hartaaj would have won.."

The third one said, "Why was gullu allowed to watch the task That hartaj was performing??? Soo unfair man..."

The fourth one said, "People will remember this season for yogesh and hartaj the most deserving .. But only problem this season is hands down worst season ever where finals and semi played in gang Or alliance which is totally unfair for so many deserving guys."