Popular actor Ram Kapoor garners a huge fan following, and his fandom is not just limited to mothers and grandmothers; every generation loves him. If you are a 90's kid, you just have watched some of his iconic shows, namely Kaasam Se, Ghar Ek Mandir, Bade Acche Laagte Hai, among others. He was also seen on Alt Balaji's show Karle Tu Bhi Mohabbat alongside Sakshi Tanwar.

Ram often documents his personal and professional life on Instagram. Being an avid social media user, Ram Kapoor was MIA from Instagram for over six months. However, the actor is back on Instagram after a hiatus. The actor surprised his fans and followers with his stunning weight loss.

Ram Kapoor's Jaw-Dropping Weight Loss

Taking to Instagram, Ram Kapoor shared two posts that quickly became the talk of the town. In his first post, a mirror selfie, Kapoor appeared noticeably leaner and fitter. He captioned it "Hi guys, sorry for the slightly long absence from Insta was working on myself quite extensively (sic)," he wrote.

The second post shows him and his wife together. Post the actor was also seen at an event with his wife. Ram looks dapper, leaner, and fitter in a white t-shirt, which he paired with blue denim and opted for black shades.

As soon as Ram dropped a series of pictures on his social media, he was flooded with comments from fans and friends from the industry. A section of fans praised him, while many said that he resembles Karan Johar now.

Some even reminisced that Ram looked much better when was chubby

Commenting on his photo, actor Neena Gupta wrote, "What is that u (sic)," while actor Karan Wahi posted heart emojis in the comments section.

One fan wrote, "Awesome can't recognise and way younger."

Another wrote, "Wow the change is a phenomenon"

Ram Kapoor's transformation, a few fans still preferred the old version of the actor, believing that the previous look suited him best.

The next one wrote, "What a drastic change I liked your Bade Acche Lgte hai version"

Veteran actress Neena Gupta also couldn't believe her eyes and the transformation the actor has gone through. Neena Ji wrote, "What is that u"

In 2019, Kapoor underwent a remarkable weight loss transformation, shedding 30 kg in just seven months and adopting a much healthier lifestyle. Ram had revealed his routine, saying he was following intermittent fasting.

Ram's weight loss regime

Kapoor said his intermittent fasting diet involved the 16/8 window, which involves fasting for 16 hours and eating within an 8-hour window:

Ram Kapoor has not only been a television icon but also a prominent figure in films like Baar Baar Dekho and web series such as Jubilee and A Suitable Boy.