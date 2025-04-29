When Vijay steps out to meet his people, the energy is something else — and his recent rally in Coimbatore proved it once again.​

Held by his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), the rally turned into a sea of emotions. At one point, a die-hard fan even climbed a tree just to catch a better glimpse of Vijay, reminding everyone of the kind of raw devotion he commands. For his fans, Vijay isn't just a star — he's a part of their lives.​

But it wasn't just fanfare. The real highlight of the event was Vijay's powerful message to the gathering. With clarity and calm determination, he promised that TVK will work towards building a corruption-free government in Tamil Nadu. Speaking directly to his booth agents, he urged them to be the bridge between the people and politics. Quoting former Chief Minister CN Annadurai, Vijay said, "Go to the people, live among them, learn from them, serve them, plan with them." It was clear he was speaking from the heart, not just delivering another speech.​

The Coimbatore rally marked the end of a two-day conference where TVK laid the groundwork for the upcoming elections. Around 7,300 booth agents from 25 constituencies across Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Nilgiris districts took part in the event. An equal number of booth agents from Salem, Namakkal, and Erode had participated in the first day of the conference. And if the atmosphere was anything to go by, Vijay's journey from a film superstar to a political leader is being welcomed with open arms.​

"It will be a clean government. There will be no compromises. We will go all-out to do good for the people," Vijay promised his cadres and further added, "TVK is not a party started for political gains. I will not compromise when it comes to people's welfare and will go to any extent to ensure it."

Meanwhile, on the big screen, Vijay continues to make his mark.​

And fans have even more reason to be excited — his next film, Jana Nayagan, is already making waves even before its release. Scheduled to hit theatres in January 2026, Jana Nayagan is expected to be Vijay's final film before he fully turns his attention to his political career.​

The story, written and directed by Arun Matheswaran, follows a schoolteacher who rises to shield his town from a powerful land mafia—an underdog theme tailored to Vijay's on-screen aura. The project reunites Vijay with composer Anirudh, promising another playlist that will echo from auto-rickshaws to wedding halls. Trisha is in advanced talks to play the female lead, bringing back a pairing last seen in Leo.