A huge Twitter war broke out yesterday between Samantha Akkineni and Pooja Hegde over a post on the latter's hacked account. Supporters of both actresses have stirred up a storm on social media and are taking the actresses to the task.

After Pooja's account was hacked and Samantha's fans trended #PoojaMustApologiseSamantha yesterday, now Samantha finds herself in soup over a new trend #wesupportpoojahegde. Fans are saying that Samantha is trying to corner Pooja.

For the past day, Twitter has been all about Pooja Hegde and Samantha Akkineni. Pooja Hegde's Instagram account was hacked yesterday and the actress had said that anything posted in the time was not done by her.

Spent the last hour stressing about the safety of my Instagram account. Thanking my technical team for instant help at this hour. Finally, got my hands back on my Instagram ? Any message, follow back or post in d past hour from my account has been done will be undone. Ty. — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 27, 2020

However a screenshot of a post of Pooja Hegde saying Samantha isn't pretty at all was making the rounds. Fans found the post offensive and took to Twitter with the #PoojaMustApologiseSamantha. After some back and forth, screenshots are now circulating of chats showing Nandu Reddy, Samantha Akkineni and Chinmayi Sripada poking fun at Pooja Hegde.

Without knowing the real reason,how could u guys form a group and pass sarcasm on one.Ok...now what this doesn't come under ur so called "feminism" #WeSupportPoojaHegde pic.twitter.com/J4uh7nmQBw — Harshi✨ (@hd_2207) May 28, 2020

Pooja Hegde fans are outraged at the new development and started a new trending #wesupportpoojahegde. Fans are saying that Samantha hasn't acted kindly and are calling her out for cornering Pooja.

Samantha Never apologized Superstar #MaheshBabu after trolling him for 'Nenokkadine' Movie poster.there is no need that #PoojaHegde to apologize?.Like samantha like fans always creating FANWARS for attention?‍♂️.

Get a life #Samantha,Grow up.#wesupportpoojahedge pic.twitter.com/SqOCfiPOzc — TweetTalks (@Reddy_1016) May 29, 2020

While a lot may have been said and done, Twitter isn't standing for it.