Bollywood ace actors Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Rajkummar Rao are all set for their upcoming film Fanney Khan, directed by Atul Majrekar. The teaser of the film was recently released and has received positive reviews.

In the teaser, the three characters of the film are introduced. The first character is Aishwarya's where she is presented as a diva. The second is Anil Kapoor's character who is portrayed to what looks like a struggling musician and third is Rajjkummar Rao who is the narrator but the interesting part of the teaser is that it doesn't reveal who exactly is Fanney Khan.

The teaser starts with Rajkummars narration about the meaning of the term 'Fanney Khan'.

Anil took to Twitter to share the teaser of the film, he wrote: 'Jo khud apni kahani likhe woh hi hai #FanneyKhan...#FanneyKhanTeaser #AishwaryaRai @RajkummarRao @divyadutta25 @TSeries @fanneykhanfilm @ROMPPictures @AtulManjrekar #VirenderArora #NishantPitti."

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the film has two dance number featuring Aishwarya and has been choreographed by Frank Gatson Jr, who has worked with famous international pop stars like Beyonce, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and others.

Rumor has it that the film is a remake of the Dutch film Everybody's Famous, which won the Oscar for the Best Foreign language Film in 2001. The film starred Josse De Pauw, Eva Van Der Gucht, and Thekla Reuten.

Fanney Khan is co-produced by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series in association with Anil Kapoor Films Company Network. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 3.

Check out the Teaser of Fanney Khan here: