Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are all set to celebrate thirteen years of being married today. The power couple of Bollywood had tied the knot in 2012. This year has also been a year where the couple has seen a lot of ups and downs, which has further strengthened their bond. On the occasion of their anniversary, Saif's sister penned a beautiful note for her "Bhai and Bhabhijaan."

Saba's post

Saba Pataudi took to social media to share a rare picture of the couple from their dating days. She also praised Kareena Kapoor for being "very very patient" while Saif Ali Khan drives her "crazy". "From the pics I captured then, while you both were dating, to the ones taken now," she wrote.

Saba further added, "Time seems to have stood still. You both still have that special chemistry and vibe."

Calling Kareena "very patient," Saba wrote, "While one drives you crazy ;) ie bhai; the other is patient and....verrrry patient, at timez!!! ie. Bebo (Lol.) Together...you're awesome. Mahsha Allah. To teaching me selfies, to posing together...bebo I admire your no nonsense straight forward attitude. You've kept it real. Welcome to the family again. Bhai! You'll always be my darling brother."

Not just this, Saba also went on to say, "Here's wishing you both, a VERY Happy Anniversary. Keep looking at each other, with that love shining through in that wedding photo that sealed the moment...perfectly. Love n Duas. Always."

Man questions Kareena-Saba's equation

Many loved Saba's post for her brother and sister-in-law. Many also commented on how she always makes their day special with her beautiful write-ups on them. But, one person commented on how Kareena doesn't pay attention to her posts while she keeps showering her with praises. The user also commented on how Bebo only responds to Soha Ali Khan's posts.

Saba was quick to react and write, "Doosro ko khush karna mujhe khushi hoti hai (I feel happy making others happy). What you do matters. What others do is their choice."