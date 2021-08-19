Former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa flew off to the Maldives, taking a break from a hectic political activity even after he had stepped down from the coveted post.

There is no official communication from him or family members on a foreign trip. However, sources close to his family said that Yediyurappa left India on Wednesday with his son B.S. Vijayendra, daughters and grandchildren to the Maldives.

He will return to Bengaluru after a 3-day trip. Yediyurappa has emerged as a power centre of the ruling BJP government after anointing Basavaraj Bommai to the post of Chief Minister.

Yediyurappa will spend quality time with his family members especially grandchildren taking a break from the routine political activities, sources said.

He recently tried to pacify miffed Tourism Minister Anand Singh who was adamant that he would not take part in the Independence Day celebrations. Later, he agreed to hoist the national flag.

Yediyurappa has announced that after the Ganesh Chaturthi he would take up a tour of the state to strengthen the party keeping in mind the next assembly elections. The tour will begin from the constituencies in which BJP has suffered defeat, Yediyurappa had stated.

Refused any special privileges

Earlier, when he was accorded a cabinet rank, Yediyurappa had requested Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to withdraw the same and said he was content to receive legitimate benefits which are accorded to a former Chief Minister. "I humbly request to our new chief minister to withdraw this order," he said.

He was granted cabinet rank status which would enable him to receive government facilities on par with a cabinet-rank minister. The order had also stated that he would be able to receive these benefits until the incumbent Chief Minister is in office.

Accordingly, cabinet-rank facilities would entail Yediyurappa to claim benefits of a cabinet rank minister such as salary, government vehicle and official accommodation.

After his party asked him to resign as the Chief Minister on July 26 after completing two years in office, the aging BJP mascot in Karnataka, who is aged about 78 years, does not hold any official position other than being an MLA from Shikaripura constituency.