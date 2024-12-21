In a heart-wrenching incident on the Bengaluru-Pune National Highway-4 near Taalekere village, six members of a family, including two children, were killed when a container truck overturned and crushed their car. The accident occurred near T. Begur on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The deceased, identified as Yagappa Gol (48), Gowra Bai (42), Deeksha (12), Jaan (16), Vijayalaxmi (36), and Ayra (6), hail from Vijayapura district. They were on a weekend trip when the truck driver, Arif, lost control of the vehicle while attempting to avoid another car, causing the truck to cross the divider and overturn.

The collision left a devastating impact, with the car completely crushed under the truck. Three cranes were required to lift the container and retrieve the bodies. The accident also led to a 10-kilometer-long traffic jam, adding to the chaos on the highway.

The truck driver, who is undergoing treatment, expressed remorse, claiming, "I was trying to avoid crashing into a car ahead of me. In the process, I lost control. The incident is deeply painful."

Overloading is also a threat

This tragic event also highlights a broader issue plaguing Indian highways: the unchecked overloading of trucks. From smaller tempos to massive container trucks, overloading beyond legal limits is a common sight, compromising vehicle control and road safety.

Truck overloading is a major concern on Indian roads, often posing serious safety hazards and causing infrastructure damage. To address this, the Motor Vehicles Act explicitly prohibits overloading, with strict penalties for violations.

The permissible load for any truck is determined by its axle configuration and is specified in the vehicle's registration certificate. This ensures that each vehicle operates within its designed capacity to maintain safety and efficiency.

If a truck is found to exceed the permitted load, the driver or owner faces hefty fines. These penalties increase with every additional tonne of excess weight. This incremental structure is designed to deter repeated violations and ensure adherence to the law.

Why enforcing overloading rules is crucial

Overloaded trucks are harder to control, more likely to overturn, and cause disproportionate wear and tear on roads. Strict enforcement of these regulations not only improves road safety but also protects vital infrastructure, ensuring smoother transportation for all.

"I see overloaded trucks barreling down highways every day, their sheer weight defying safety limits. It's alarming how this blatant disregard for regulations continues unchecked. Just last week, I watched a truck teeter dangerously under its load, and now, hearing about this family crushed under a container in Bengaluru, it's heartbreaking but hardly surprising. These aren't accidents—they're tragedies waiting to happen, fueled by greed and negligence," Armaan, Bengaluru-based bizman, told International Business Times.

Despite existing laws, enforcement remains lax, endangering countless lives. Overloaded vehicles pose a risk of accidents, exacerbate road damage, and slow down traffic flow. The question arises: will the transport ministry finally take stringent measures to curb this hazardous practice?