Manoj Bajpayee's fandom reached another level with The Family Man. The tale of undercover, Srikant Tiwari, resonated with the whole nation and resulted in the series emerging as the biggest hit of the years it released in. Made by Raj & DK, the series first launched in 2019 and owing to the massive success and craze returned for its second season in 2021.

How the story will progress

And ever since then, fans have been waiting with bated breath for the next instalment. Manoj Bajpayee had once revealed in an interview that with the next season, Srikant Tiwari will be seen getting a bit older and his kids moving towards adulthood. However, he will continue to face the challenges and rivalry.

While in season 1 the OTT series showed us the beauty of Kashmir, in season 2 we saw the natural landscape and greenery of Tamil Nadu and Srilanka. With the third season, the makers reportedly want to explore the terrains of north-eastern part of the country. However, they want to make the show authentic and don't want to rush into making or releasing it.

Season 3 release date

"Raj and DK are not in favour of rushing into Season 3. To go from Season 1 to Season 2, it took us three years. So please grant us that much time for Season 3. When we do come with Season 3, I promise you, the surprise factor will be just as high as Season 2, if not more," Manoj had said in an interview. Now, reports doing the round reveals that the award-winning OTT series will make a comeback sometime in 2025.

Well, this news might disappoint all those who were waiting for the OTT series to release this year. But, we sure hope it would be worth the wait.