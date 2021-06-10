It might have been barely a week but The Family Man season 2 has already become the talk-of-the-town. The Manoj Bajpayee, Samantha Akkineni, and Priyamani starrer has left people going gaga over the new season. The series premiered on June 3, 2021 on Amazon Prime Video. And now, fans can't wait for the third installment to drop soon.

Story for the third season is ready

The Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK directed series has not only been trending ever since its release but has also won rave reviews from all quarters. The show can be watched in Tamil, Hindi and English. For those of you, who can't wait to watch the next season, here's some good news. Manoj Bajpayee has made a couple of revelations about the next season. And guess what? The story for the third season is already ready.

When would season 3 release

"Everyone is locked up. Let the world open, let this country open fully. And when they start working... I'm very sure they will be taking it forward with Amazon. When it is greenlit they will start turning the story into a screenplay, because the story is with them, that is ready," Bajpayee told Bollywood Bubble. He also hinted that the show might be ready in another one, one and a half years time.

Manoj said, "If everything goes right, it will still take one-and-a-half years, or more than that, for the third season to be ready." So there you have it, the third season might release in 2022 or in early 2023. Apart from Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, it has been Samantha Akkineni who has walked away with the spotlight this time. The actress, who made her OTT debut with the show, has won praise from all quarters for her power-packed performance.