'The Family Man' is one of those few Indian series that has been successful in captivating the audience season after season. Both the first and the second seasons were massive hits, and fans were eagerly waiting for the third season to come their way. It is rare for an Indian OTT release to have the kind of fan base that the show has created for itself, and lucky for fans, the show is indeed getting renewed for a third installment. The makers of the show launched the Season 3 poster, and fans were deeply impressed with it and were excited to know when the show would be released.

The Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi starrer spy fiction is a fan favorite, and the director duo of the series, Raj & DK, announced the third season on social media. The caption read, "All eyes on our family men #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon", which hints at the fact that the show will be released this very year.

The dramatic poster featured Manoj Bajpayee at the very center, sporting a rather intense look. He was surrounded by gun-toting men on all corners of the posters, suggesting that this time around, like the previous two seasons, the plot of the show will be exciting and enthralling.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section of the announcement post. A comment read, "Crazy News" while another read, "Shrikant Tiwari & JK is back".

An Instagram enthusiast wrote, "Finally Shrikant & JK @mrfilmistaani is back❤️❤️ Love to see you both Perfect Jodi and another mentioned, "Mass loading." There were also comments like, "Date teaser toh dedo kam se kam", "The father of all series," "I can't tell you how much i have waited...finally," "Ohh , Prime video Ye toh crazy kar diya bhai ! OG SERIES IS BACK" and "Prime video back in prime."

There has been no revelation as to where the plot will be set this time around, but netizens are speculating that the story could be set in the Northeast; however, makers have not confirmed anything yet. Director duo Raj & DK are yet to share the release date of the third season, which fans are eagerly looking forward to.