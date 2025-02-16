YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has embroiled into controversy for his recent racist comment on Bigg Boss 18 finalist Chum Darang during a podcast. His comments sparked widespread outrage, with netizens condemning his statements. In response to the backlash, the National Commission for Women (NCW) took cognizance of the matter and summoned him. Now, Elvish has issued a statement addressing the controversy.

Taking to social media, he stated that the clip has now been deleted and that his words were taken out of context.

Elvish Yadav mentioned that things have been misrepresented

He wrote, "A statement from my podcast is being taken out of context and presented in a misleading way. There was never any intention to target or insult anyone. I have always believed in respect and inclusivity, and those who know me understand that I have nothing but love for everyone. It's unfortunate that a false narrative is being created, completely misrepresenting my words."

A statement from my podcast is being taken out of context and presented in a misleading way. There was never any intention to target or insult anyone.I have always believed in respect and inclusivity, and those who know me understand that I have nothing but love for everyone.… — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) February 15, 2025

He further added, "This entire issue is based on false allegations of racism, which is simply not true. To prevent further misinterpretation, the statement has been removed from the podcast, and I have also addressed the clarification in my next vlog. I have always stood for positivity and inclusivity and will continue to do so."

Karan Veer Mehra reacts

Meanwhile, Karan Mehra, who is rumored to be dating Chum Darang, reacted to the ongoing controversy that stemmed after Elvish Yadav remarked on Chum. Recently, Karan Veer was clicked in the city, and when a paparazzi asked him to comment about a case filed against Elvish, he replied, "Bohot bura hua, aisa nahi hona chahiye tha (Very bad. It shouldn't have happened)."

Chum Darang reacts to Elvish's Comments

Last week, Chum Darang took to Instagram to condemn Elvish's remarks. She expressed disappointment over his comments, highlighting the fine line between humor and hate.

She wrote, "Disrespecting someone's identity and name is not 'fun.' Mocking someone's achievements is not 'banter.' It's time we draw the line between humor and hate. What's even more disappointing is that this wasn't just about my ethnicity—my hard work and a film backed by a visionary like Sanjay Leela Bhansali were also disrespected."

NCW summons Elvish Yadav

According to ANI, the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) wrote to the NCW regarding Elvish Yadav's remarks about Chum Darang on his podcast. As a result, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has been summoned to appear before the NCW on February 17.

Rajat Dalal, who was also part of the podcast episode, was present when Elvish mocked Chum's name and ethnicity, which led to massive backlash. He also made comments about Karan Veer Mehra's rumoured relationship with Chum.

What did Elvish Yadav say?

For the unversed, during a podcast with Rajat Dalal, Elvish Yadav made derogatory remarks about Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra, stating:

"Karan Veer ko pakka Covid tha, kyunki Chum kisko pasand aati hai bhai? Itna taste kiska kharab hota hai? Aur Chum ke toh naam mein hi ashleelta hai. Naam Chum aur kaam Gangubai Kathiawadi mein kiya hai." (Karan Veer must have had Covid; otherwise, who would like Chum? Who has such bad taste? And her name itself is vulgar. Her name is Chum, and she worked in Gangubai Kathiawadi.)