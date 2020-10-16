In keeping up with traditions of the Indian Army, the Srinagar- based Chinar Corps restored an old and damaged grave of a Pakistani officer in Naugam sector of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir. Not only have they restored the grave but also faith in humanity.

The grave belonged to Pakistan Army Major Mohd Shabir Khan who was killed in action at a forward location along the LoC on May 5, 1972.

The Chinar Corps took to their official Twitter handle and posted a photograph of the epitaph on the grave. "In memory of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Shahid, 05 May 1972, 1630 H, killed in a counter attack by 9 Sikh".

In keeping with the traditions & ethos of the #IndianArmy, #ChinarCorps resuscitated a damaged grave of Major Mohd Shabir Khan, Sitara-e-Jurrat, Pakistan Army, who was Killed in Action (KIA) at a forward location along LC in Naugam Sector on 05 May 1972.#Kashmir@adgpi pic.twitter.com/EjbFQSn9Iq — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) October 15, 2020

"A fallen soldier, irrespective to the country he belongs to, deserves respect & honour in death. #IndianArmy stands with this belief. This is #IndianArmy for the world.