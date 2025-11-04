Popular actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Her camaraderie with the late Sidharth Shukla became the highlight of the show, with fans fondly shipping the duo and hoping they would tie the knot someday. Both Shehnaaz and Sidharth were deeply fond of each other and were reportedly planning to get married. However, fate had other plans. Sidharth's untimely demise in 2021 left Shehnaaz heartbroken. The loss came as a massive shock to many, and Shehnaaz was devastated.

Now, the actress is focusing on her career and fitness. She is currently promoting her recently released Punjabi film Ikk Kudi and has been making appearances on various reality shows to promote it.

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, Shehnaaz was seen cheering for her brother Shehbaz alongside host Salman Khan. She will also appear as a guest on India's Got Talent.

In the promos that have gone viral, a young contestant sings Teri Meri from Bodyguard (2011), which leaves Shehnaaz emotional and teary-eyed. Netizens linked her reaction to memories of Sidharth Shukla. While many empathised with her, some accused her of faking emotions for publicity while promoting her film Ikk Kudi.

One user commented, "Miss you, Sidharth.."

While another wrote, "Love you Shehnaaz Gill, God bless you. Zalim duniya tumhare dukh samjhegi nahi (sic)." Another remarked, "Fake Shehnaaz."

Speaking about Ikk Kudi, the film explores themes of love, imperfections in relationships, and the importance of emotional effort over perfection. It tells the story of a woman from a family of broken hearts who begins to doubt her arranged marriage and sets out to uncover her fiancé's mysterious past.

Recently, Shehnaaz opened up about relationships and finding a life partner. She said, "Nothing is perfect. But I think the more effort you put in, the better. Invest in your relationship; it's very important. You never know what the future holds; sometimes a person's true nature is revealed only after marriage. But you should still do your best and stay cautious. In the end, it's fate if you're lucky, you'll meet a good person; if not, you'll meet a bad one."

Work Front

Shehnaaz has appeared in several films, including Kala Shah Kala, Daaka, Honsla Rakh, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Thank You for Coming.

She has also featured in numerous hit music videos such as Maar Kar Gayi, Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan, Je Haan Ni Karni, Putt Sardaran De, Lakh Laanhta, Viah Da Chaa, Jatt Jaan Vaarda, Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna, Jatti Hadd Sekhdi, Gunday Ik Vaar Fer, Peg Paun Wele, Gedi Route, Shona Shona, and Habit. Her upcoming project is titled Sab First Class.