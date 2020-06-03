In its major operation, the Bengaluru City Police team led by PI Hazresh busted fake insurance and RC card scam on Wednesday, June 3. Based on the information received, the Central Crime Branch team identified the fake insurance operators, arresting two of the accused.

Police seize fake seals, RC cards

The police also seized fake seals, RC cards, and hoax insurance policies from them.

Sandeep Patil IPS, the Joint Commissioner of Bengaluru City Police said that further investigation is on to bust more of such fake agencies.

Drug peddlers arrested

In its earlier operation on the drug peddlers in the city who have become more active since the coronavirus induced lockdown, the Bengaluru police arrested four separate gangs from ITPL, Tumkur Road, Old Madras Road.

The police recovered drugs weighing few kilograms in the operation and 10 peddlers were arrested and sent to jail. The operations were based on the information they received about the accused carrying ganja in a bike to sell it to their customers across Bengaluru.

Three among the peddlers were first arrested by the cops near the Old Madras Road, which later led Nelamangala rural police to the arrest of remaining members in the gang. Most of the accused are young men aged between 20 to 30 years.