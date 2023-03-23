A day after reports of Kangana Ranaut's film, Thalaivii's distributors' asking for Rs 6 cr refund surfaced, the actress has hit back. Kangana reacted to the news reports strongly and called them "fake". She also went on to call it a "propaganda by the film mafia". In the biopic, Kangana, played the role of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa.

Kangana reacts

"All this a fake propaganda by film mafia I have sold Emergency to @zeestudiosofficial and Thalaivii recovered all its cost before it's release. It's been two years since its release," Kangana wrote while sharing a screenshot of the report. "Endless fake news is being circulated about me, please ignore those jinki jali padi hai (ignore those who are jealous of me)," she added.

What is the report all about

In the film, Arvind Swami played the role of ADMK founder and former state CM MG Ramachandran. An ETimes report had stated that the distribution company had paid an advance of Rs 6 crore and have been seeking its refund. It further added that the distributors have been trying to reach out to the makers for the last two years but to no avail.

Despite a terrific performance by Kangana Ranaut, Thalaivii, couldn't fly high at the box office. The managed to do a decent business but couldn't surpass the expectations. Kangana Ranaut, however, was widely praised for her look and act in the film.