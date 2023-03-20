Kangana Ranaut has once again grabbed attention with her recent statement in response to Elon Musk's tweet on love. Kangana hinted at her past love affair and alleged that the film mafia was trying to put her in jail for the same. Kangana's tweets and posts on social media often grabs the limelight and this one is no different.

Kangana's tweet

This is what Elon Musk had tweeted. "Falling in love hits different when you know they're a paid actor sent by the CIA to distract you from dedicating your life to dismantling the government." Reacting to his tweet, Ranaut wrote, "I never believed someone can have more dramatic life than me, this sounds more exciting than entire film mafia trying to put me in jail for a love affair... "

Kangana on why women fall for married men

On her show Lock Upp last year, Kangana had spoken up about falling in love with a married man. "Every girl falls into the charm of married men. I speak from personal experience. I am not talking about you, but maybe it happens because they (married men) are domesticated and they are more understanding. They are responsible and have that aura around them that charms young women. Such men have stories of being trapped and they tell similar stories to the wife and the young girl," she had said.

Kangana and Hrithik Roshan had worked together in Krrish 2. Kangana had alleged that the War actor and she were in a relationship, however, Hrithik had outrightly denied it all.