Authorities have banned the entry of non-local labourers in the Union Territory of Ladakh after detecting a large number of fake RT-PCR negative reports in the possession of workers during routine checking at different points.

The non-local workers have managed these fake negative reports from their native places to enter Ladakh without mandatory Covid tests at different entry points. Already Leh Police has registered an FIR against one doctor of Dumka, Jharkhand under section 420, 468 IPC for providing fake RT-PCR negative reports in favour of many of these labourers entering Leh.

Chief Executive Councilor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Leh, Tashi Gyalson, has directed the concerned officials to restrict the induction of non-local labourers for the time being until further notification. He has also asked the officials to manage with the existing labourers by providing proper Covid testing facilities and basic requirements at their concerned quarantine centres.

ICMR hologram must for Covid negative reports

Leh is essentially witnessing a surge in the Covid positive cases among non-local labourers, brought in by different agencies for the ongoing developmental works. Since RT-PCR negative report is mandatory for those coming to Leh, many labourers have managed fake reports to enter Ladakh without any testing. These fake Covid negative reports have added to the woes of the authorities engaged in ensuring 100 per cent testing of all travellers coming to Ladakh.

Now the officials have decided to monitor all negative RT-PCR reports at all the entry points. It was decided to deport offenders immediately from the entry points and register FIR against those furnishing fake RT-PCR reports.

CEC LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Khan, has already directed the officers concerned to check the authenticity of all Covid reports of incoming travellers. "Adequate staff has been deputed at all entry point nearly Sonamarg for the testing and screening of all incoming labourers. It will be ensured that they don't come with fake RT-PCR tests", Khan told the International Business Times.

Now the authorities will check the hologram of ICMR, bar code, and other necessary marks to ensure the authenticity of Covid reports.

154 new positive cases

Ladakh has reported 154 fresh Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours. Out of these cases, 148 positive cases were reported from Leh and six from Kargil.