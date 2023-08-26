It was a momentous day for Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon as the two Bollywood actresses were honoured with National awards announced on Thursday. Alia Bhatt won the award for Best Actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi while Kriti won for her role in Mimi, which was released in 2021.

Alia and Kriti took to their respectable social media and thanked fans and their team. They also congratulated each other on social media and mutually decided to celebrate.

Kriti Sanon seeks blessing at Siddhivinayak

On Saturday morning, actor Kriti Sanon visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai after her first-ever National Film Awards win. Taking to Instagram, a paparazzo shared videos of the actor at the temple. She was accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon and her mother.

Kriti offered prasad to the paparazzi and also took pictures with underprivileged kids, women and her fans who came to greet her.

Take a look

Netizens react

Netizens were not pleased seeing Kriti interact with the media and take pictures with underprivileged kids. They slammed her for being fake.

A user wrote, "Movies se zyada aachi acting to yaha chalu hai." (More than movies she is acting here).

Another mentioned, "Well congratulations to her win but I don't think her performance is that good to give her a national award."

What did she wear?

To seek blessings at Siddhivinayak, Kriti wore a yellow kurta, matching palazzo and dupatta. Nupur was also seen in ethnic wear.

Alia and Kriti congratulate each other

Both Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon congratulated each other in their respective Instagram posts. Alia,tagging Kriti in her post, wrote, "I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi... It was such an honest and powerful performance... I cried and cried...so so well deserved... Shine on you star...The world is your oyster." In the comments section, Kriti Sanon wrote, "Let's celebrate soonnnn."

Kriti Sanon too had congratulated Alia in her post and she wrote, "Congratulations Alia. So, so well deserved. I've always admired your work and I'm too excited that I get to share this huge moment with you! Yaayyiie. Big hug. Let's celebrate."