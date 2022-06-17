After thousands of unemployed educated youth of Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana have applied for posts already advertised by "Gramin Udhyamita Sanghan", Union Government made it clear that this organization involved in the recruitment drive is a "fake" and is indulged in fleecing gullible youth.

The Union Ministry of Rural Development issued a warning about a fake organization namely "Gramin Udhyamita Sansthan" that claimed to be recognized by the Union Government.

"It has come to the knowledge of the Union Ministry of Rural Development that an organization named "Gramin Udhyamita Sansthan", claiming to be authorized by the Govt. of India and working under the Ministry of Rural Development, has been carrying out a recruitment process since November 2021 for the posts of Data Analyst, Administrative Officer and MTS for the states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana", an official handout issued by Rural Development Ministry reads.

"Based on complaints received by the Ministry, it is clarified that there is no such Institution/Autonomous Body/Attached or Subordinate Office/Organization affiliated to the Rural Development Ministry. From the modus operandi and credentials, it is evident that the organization is fake and created with the sole intent of extracting money from unsuspecting applicants", the Ministry clarified.

The Rural Development Ministry advised the general public to stay informed in this regard and applicants should be cautious of claims such as vacancies/posts/pay scales etc, made by this dubious organization and fall into the trap of committing any payment towards refundable security amount for certificate verification or sharing sensitive information including bank account details.

"Applicants may please note all central and state government websites are on "gov.in" domain and Not on ".com" or any other spam/concocted/spoof website or false link", the government clarified.

Bogus organization was carrying out a fake recruitment drive

For the last six months, the "Gramin Udhyamita Sansthan" is conducting recruitment drives in the states of Uttarakhand, Punjab, and Haryana.

Claiming to be working under the Ministry of Rural Development, the organization was carrying out a fake recruitment process across the aforementioned states for the posts of Data Analyst, Administrative Officer, and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS).

In its advertisement issued in mainstream media and posted on social media, the Gramin Udhyamita Sansthan invites applications for the posts of 'Administrative Officer', 'Data Analyst', and 'Multi-Tasking Staff' in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana. The fake organization has advertised a total of 3374 posts for Uttarakhand and 6063 posts in Punjab, Haryana.