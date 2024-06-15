'Fake drama': Fans slam TV actor Krissann Barretto as she cries Inconsolably remembering Sushant Singh Rajput at his prayer meet

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide at his Bandra, Mumbai, residence on June 14, 2020. It's been four years since the actor left for heavenly abode. On his fourth death anniversary, his sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, held a puja and prayer meeting.

Several celebs and well-wishers of Sushant attended the prayer meeting.

The ones who couldn't attend penned a heartfelt note on the fourth death anniversary of the actor.

Fans slam TV actor Krissann Barretto as she cries Inconsolably remembering Sushant Singh Rajput at his prayer meet

One of Sushant's closest friends, TV actor Krissann Barretto, attended the late actor's prayer.

The actor gave a media interview during the meeting and was seen crying inconsolably, remembering him.

She told media, "He doesn't deserve this at all. Woh bacche ki tarah tha. (He was like a small kid)."

She added, "He was so happy about small things like sunrises and sunsets. Aur chocolate khaane mein,( he used to love chocolates) he would get so excited."

Krissann Barretto opted for a white outfit for the prayer meet/ puja. However, the actor was slammed for applying too much make-up.

A user wrote, "She is doing drama.."

Another mentioned, "Nice acting don't do it again..."

The third one said, "She has applied a lot of make-up.."

On June 14, 2024, the actor penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "He who thinks he can and he who thinks he can't are both usually right. The more you know the more you don't know. Miss you."

After Sushant's demise, Krissann alleged that after Rhea Chakraborty came into his life, he distanced himself from his friends

Commenting on Rhea's video shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani, Barretto wrote, "After he started dating this female he was not allowed to be in touch with any of us All of his friends !! His numbers were changed and we all know that ! We all tried reaching him but we could not! The statement from his dad says she didn't even let him talk to his family! @rhea_chakraborty yes the truth will be out we will make sure ! Satyamev jayate back at you!"

She added, "Also I'm putting it out here in case these people try to do something to me or she does black magic or something ! I would never kill myself! Ever! This is my official statement in case how they killed Sushant they try to kill me."

She also stated that she last met Rajput on April 5, 2019.

Other celebs who have penned a note for SSR are Sara Ali Khan and Ankita Lokhande.