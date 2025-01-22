Bigg Boss 18 first runner-up Vivian Dsena and his wife, Nouran Aly, hosted a party for their friends and family in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. The party was attended by Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain (who supported Karanveer Mehra), Chahat Pandey, Munawar Faruqui, Arfeen Khan, Sara Arfeen Khan, Edin Rose, and Yamini Malhotra.

Chum, Karanveer, Rajat Dalal, and Shilpa Shirodkar were missing from Vivian's success bash.

Several photos and videos of Vivian's success party went viral.

One of the clips shows Vivian celebrating with his friends as he cuts a large cake.

His fans and wife coined Vivian as the real winner for winning hearts. Vivian was also asked about Karanveer winning, to which he said that the trophy was destined and thanked fans for their constant support.

Fans questioned whether Karanveer was not invited to Vivian's success party.

Another video shows Chahat Pandey expressing her desire to be a wife like Nouran Aly.

Elvish and Karan pose for the media at another event

Fans of Elvish Yadav and Rajat Dalal weren't happy with Karan Veer's victory and called the show "fixed" and biased. Even Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav slammed the show's makers, expressing the view that voting might have been rigged. He was displeased with Karan Veer's win.

Elvish and others accused Karan of buying media support to secure his victory.

Fandoms on social media expressed outrage, slamming both the media and the channel for Karan Veer's win.

However, on Tuesday, fans were shocked to see Karan Veer Mehra and Elvish Yadav together. A section of netizens speculated that the uproar on social media involving Elvish was merely a publicity stunt.

The Bigg Boss 18 grand finale was held on January 19, 2025. Karanveer Mehra won the trophy with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakhs. The first runner-up of the show was Vivian Dsena, and the second runner-up was Rajat Dalal. Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, and Eisha Singh secured the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions, respectively.